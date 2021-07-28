Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 3,217 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

