Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $1.15 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,510 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $141.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.