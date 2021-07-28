Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $849,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ NTES opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.