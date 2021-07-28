Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,309 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,527 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,202 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

