OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.84 and a beta of -0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

