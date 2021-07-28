Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

