Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Purchases C$48,440.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey purchased 34,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,903,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,865,040.
CVE:ORE opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$465.02 million and a PE ratio of -20.87.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
