Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Purchases C$48,440.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey purchased 34,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,903,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,865,040.

CVE:ORE opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$465.02 million and a PE ratio of -20.87.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORE. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.