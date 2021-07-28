Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 280.7% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 9.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORKLY. SEB Equities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orkla ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

