OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,943,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $8,169,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in OSI Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,289 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in OSI Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

