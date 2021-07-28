Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the June 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTSKY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,190. Otsuka has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

