Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 298.32%.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. 1,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at $133,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

