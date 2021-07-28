PAC Global (PAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.85 or 0.01123343 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.