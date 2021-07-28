Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 251,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,996. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

