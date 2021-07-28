Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.370-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.