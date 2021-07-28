Paloma Partners Management Co Has $906,000 Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 72,892 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 610,085 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 997.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

