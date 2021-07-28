Paloma Partners Management Co Has $919,000 Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Timken were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.