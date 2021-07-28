Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 281.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Post were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,778,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Post by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE POST opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.65.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, lifted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.