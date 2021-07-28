Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $964,000 in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

