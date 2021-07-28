Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $978,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $136,289,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,943,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $107.59 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.