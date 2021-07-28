Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $860,000 Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

GIIXU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

