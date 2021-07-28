Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 3,591 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Matson were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Matson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $328,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,300,943.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,657. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of MATX opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.07. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.