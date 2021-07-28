Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 23,336 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.