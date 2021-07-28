Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $209,044.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,596,269 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

