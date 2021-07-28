Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

