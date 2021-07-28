Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,226,146 shares.The stock last traded at $32.38 and had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,643,000 after buying an additional 2,038,699 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,435,000 after buying an additional 789,947 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,497,000 after buying an additional 203,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,243,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,210,000 after buying an additional 1,275,224 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

