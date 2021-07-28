Pendal Group Limited Buys New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,152. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

