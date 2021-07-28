Pendal Group Limited Has $16.26 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.51. 19,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,167. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.