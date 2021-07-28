Pendal Group Limited Has $5.59 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 431.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,109 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

NYSE USB traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 79,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

