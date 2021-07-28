Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 596,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.09% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 392,563 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after buying an additional 3,758,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 7,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $855.74 million for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

