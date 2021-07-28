Pendal Group Limited Raises Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 292.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,915 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $6,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after buying an additional 154,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after buying an additional 74,462 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,482. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.