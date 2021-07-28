Pendal Group Limited Sells 156,016 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,016 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after buying an additional 153,492 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after buying an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

BNS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.72. 14,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,693. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

