Pendal Group Limited Sells 1,797 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. 746,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,770,240. The firm has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

