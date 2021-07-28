Pendal Group Limited Sells 3,210 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

NYSE:V traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $484.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.