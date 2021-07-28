Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 541,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 44.8% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Pentair by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

