Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.63. 1,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

