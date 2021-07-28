Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.55% of Perdoceo Education worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

