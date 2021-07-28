Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.07

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.07 and last traded at $86.34, with a volume of 1115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Perficient by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,386 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Perficient by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Perficient by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,313 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

