Perficient (PRFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. Perficient has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $87.05. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

