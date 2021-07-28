PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.73 million.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.880-$9.880 EPS.

PKI stock opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $111.46 and a twelve month high of $174.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

