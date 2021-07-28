PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Shares Down 4.2%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 18,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 73,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22.

PetroTal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTALF)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

