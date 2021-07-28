Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $79.53

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.53, but opened at $84.64. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 170,357 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of -118.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,168,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,086,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.