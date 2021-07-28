Pioneer Natural Resources Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

