Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $66,579,000 after buying an additional 154,380 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 32,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.02. 38,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,590. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

