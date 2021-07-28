Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

