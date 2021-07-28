Piper Sandler Weighs in on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.87) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.86). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Shares of GBT opened at $27.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.04. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

