Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tompkins Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tompkins Financial in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

