PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Tops $0.0459

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,415.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,198,270 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

