Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $86.70. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 18,476 shares trading hands.

Separately, Renaissance Capital cut Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $25.22 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

