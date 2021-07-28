PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.25.

PJT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 202.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 47.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.71. 839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,168. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

