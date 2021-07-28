Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575 over the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

